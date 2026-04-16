Baramati Bypoll: Rohit Pawar Mobilises Support For His Aunt Sunetra Pawar Despite Congress Exit | X / IANS

Pune: NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar has joined campaigning for his aunt and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who heads NCP, in Baramati assembly constituency, calling the contest an emotional moment for supporters of the late Ajit Pawar.

He is reaching out to locals, cooperative sector leaders, and party workers, appealing to voters to ensure Sunetra Pawar's victory by a record margin in the April 23 bypoll.

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In multiple posts on social media, Rohit Pawar, an MLA from Ahilyanagar district, said he has been interacting with party office-bearers, workers and citizens across Baramati constituency in Pune district, urging them to support Sunetra Pawar as a mark of "faith and loyalty" towards her husband (late) Ajit Pawar and his work.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of the then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in January.

"This is not just an election, but a moment brought upon us by destiny to show our commitment to Ajitdada," he said in a series of posts on X, expressing confidence that voters would respond positively.

On Wednesday, Rohit Pawar held small-group interactions with local workers, including corner meetings in Katewadi. Senior family member Rajendra Pawar was also present at some meetings.

He also reached out to leaders in the cooperative sector, including former Malegaon sugar factory chairman Chandrarao Tawre, seeking his support.

Last week, the Congress withdrew its candidate, Akash More, from the fray after NCP and other parties cited convention and appealed for an unopposed contest. However, 22 independent candidates remain in the poll arena.

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Sunetra Pawar kicked off her campaign on Sunday by offering prayers at a temple in Kanheri in Baramati.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)