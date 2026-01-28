 Baramati Bandh After Ajit Pawar’s Death; Shops, Markets Closed As Huge Crowd Gathers Near Hospital| WATCH VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBaramati Bandh After Ajit Pawar’s Death; Shops, Markets Closed As Huge Crowd Gathers Near Hospital| WATCH VIDEO

Baramati Bandh After Ajit Pawar’s Death; Shops, Markets Closed As Huge Crowd Gathers Near Hospital| WATCH VIDEO

The Baramati Region comes to a standstill as the city grieves the loss of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar in a fatal plane crash. A Baramati bandh is being observed, with all shops and markets shut as residents mourn the loss of the region’s most influential political leader.

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Baramati Bandh After Ajit Pawar’s Death; Shops, Markets Closed As Huge Crowd Gathers Near Hospita | Video Screen Grab

Pune: The Baramati Region comes to a standstill as the city grieves the loss of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar in a fatal plane crash. A Baramati bandh is being observed, with all shops and markets shut as residents mourn the loss of the region’s most influential political leader. The shocking incident has left the entire town in disbelief, with people breaking down in tears across the city.

Watch Video:

A huge crowd has gathered towards the hospital, including NCP workers and supporters at the Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Government Medical College. Supporters are seen raising slogans and expressing grief, as emotions continue to run high. A heavy police deployment has come into place to prevent any untoward incident and manage the swelling crowd.

Commercial activities remain closed across the town. Shopkeepers and traders have voluntarily kept their shutters down as a mark of respect for Pawar, who had a political stronghold in the city.

FPJ Shorts
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice Here
Ajit Pawar No More: Aircraft Involved In Baramati Plane Tragedy That Killed Maha Dy CM Had Crashed Earlier In 2023, Says Report
Ajit Pawar No More: Aircraft Involved In Baramati Plane Tragedy That Killed Maha Dy CM Had Crashed Earlier In 2023, Says Report
Supreme Court AGR Relief Marks Turning Point For Vodafone Idea: KM Birla
Supreme Court AGR Relief Marks Turning Point For Vodafone Idea: KM Birla
India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris Couture Show; Dua Lipa & A$AP Rocky Seated Among Audience
India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris Couture Show; Dua Lipa & A$AP Rocky Seated Among Audience
Read Also
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: Who Will Lead NCP Now?
article-image

The same feeling of sadness is also felt in Pune City, where supporters and political workers are grieving his loss. Emotions run high as people remember his long engagement with the region and his roleas the Deputy Cheif Minister of Maharashtra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baramati Bandh After Ajit Pawar’s Death; Shops, Markets Closed As Huge Crowd Gathers Near...
Baramati Bandh After Ajit Pawar’s Death; Shops, Markets Closed As Huge Crowd Gathers Near...
Maharashtra’s Longest-Serving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies, Leaving Behind Power & Controversy
Maharashtra’s Longest-Serving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies, Leaving Behind Power & Controversy
Ajit Pawar’s Death Leaves NCP Workers Devastated Across Maharashtra| WATCH VIDEO
Ajit Pawar’s Death Leaves NCP Workers Devastated Across Maharashtra| WATCH VIDEO
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Demands Investigation
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Demands Investigation
Ajit Pawar: Unrelenting Pulse Of Maharashtra Politics, Architect Of Alliances And A Legacy That...
Ajit Pawar: Unrelenting Pulse Of Maharashtra Politics, Architect Of Alliances And A Legacy That...