BAMU Secures Rs 100 Crore Grant Under PM Usha Project For Higher Education Abhiyan

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has been granted a substantial allocation of ₹100 crore under the Prime Minister Usha project as part of the Higher Education Campaign. The Model College affiliated with BAMU will also benefit from the allocation, receiving funds amounting to ₹4 crore.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the Project Approval Board under the Higher Education Department of the Union Government, where a list of universities and colleges slated to receive grants was declared.

BAMU had submitted a proposal for the PM Usha scheme on August 31, 2023. Subsequently, a 10-member committee, chaired by the vice-chancellor, invited proposals from 47 departments within BAMU and its Osmanabad Sub-centres. After a thorough evaluation, the final proposal worth Rs 100 crore was submitted to the higher education department under the Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERU) initiative, following a presentation before the state-level scrutiny committee.

Funds will be used as follows

The allocated funds will be utilized as follows: ₹40 crore for facilities and construction, ₹20 crore for renovation and upgradation, ₹30 crore for scientific instruments, and ₹10 crore for training. The disbursement will occur in two phases, with ₹65 crore in the first phase and the remaining Rs 35 crore in the second phase.

The funds will be directed towards providing basic amenities and various divisional instruments in line with the new national education policy. Additionally, a separate provision of ₹4 crore has been made for the Model College in Ghansavangi, Jalna district. Dr Ramrao Chavan, the principal of Model College, expressed satisfaction with the sanctioning of funds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the PM Usha project online on February 20 at 11 am.