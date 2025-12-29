Bajrang Sonawane Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Intervention To Keep Latur-Kalyan Expressway Via Beed | Instagram/bajrang_sonwane

Beed: Member of Parliament (MP) from Beed, Bajrang Sonawane, urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to retain the original alignment of the proposed Latur–Kalyan (Jan Kalyan Expressway) National Highway through Beed district, warning that any deviation would adversely affect the region’s development.

In a memorandum submitted by Sonawane, he said the expressway was of strategic importance for Beed, a backward district, and would provide a significant impetus to industrial, agricultural and economic growth. The project, he noted, would improve connectivity and open up avenues for trade, investment and employment.

Referring to reports that the highway alignment may be diverted through Dharashiv district, the MP said such a move would be unfair to Beed and could lead to widespread public resentment. He stressed that the expressway should be developed along the originally proposed route: Latur, Ambajogai, Kaij, Beed, Jamkhed and Ahilyanagar.

Major infrastructure projects such as this were essential to ensure balanced regional development, Sonawane said, adding that any change in the approved route would hamper Beed district’s growth. He appealed to the state government to take a decision in the larger public interest and finalise the highway alignment through Beed district.