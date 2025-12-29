 Bajrang Sonawane Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Intervention To Keep Latur-Kalyan Expressway Via Beed
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBajrang Sonawane Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Intervention To Keep Latur-Kalyan Expressway Via Beed

Bajrang Sonawane Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Intervention To Keep Latur-Kalyan Expressway Via Beed

In a memorandum submitted by Bajrang Sonawane, he said the expressway was of strategic importance for Beed, a backward district, and would provide a significant impetus to industrial, agricultural and economic growth

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Bajrang Sonawane Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Intervention To Keep Latur-Kalyan Expressway Via Beed | Instagram/bajrang_sonwane

Beed: Member of Parliament (MP) from Beed, Bajrang Sonawane, urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to retain the original alignment of the proposed Latur–Kalyan (Jan Kalyan Expressway) National Highway through Beed district, warning that any deviation would adversely affect the region’s development.

In a memorandum submitted by Sonawane, he said the expressway was of strategic importance for Beed, a backward district, and would provide a significant impetus to industrial, agricultural and economic growth. The project, he noted, would improve connectivity and open up avenues for trade, investment and employment.

Read Also
Angels Of Pune: Meet Ware Guruji, The Teacher Who Put A Small Zilla Parishad School On The Global...
article-image

Referring to reports that the highway alignment may be diverted through Dharashiv district, the MP said such a move would be unfair to Beed and could lead to widespread public resentment. He stressed that the expressway should be developed along the originally proposed route: Latur, Ambajogai, Kaij, Beed, Jamkhed and Ahilyanagar.

Major infrastructure projects such as this were essential to ensure balanced regional development, Sonawane said, adding that any change in the approved route would hamper Beed district’s growth. He appealed to the state government to take a decision in the larger public interest and finalise the highway alignment through Beed district.

FPJ Shorts
The Copenhagen Test On OTT: Where To Watch Simu Liu's Spy Thriller Series?
The Copenhagen Test On OTT: Where To Watch Simu Liu's Spy Thriller Series?
Sensex Drops 346 Points In Fourth Straight Fall, Foreign Fund Outflows & Thin Year-End Trading Weigh On Markets
Sensex Drops 346 Points In Fourth Straight Fall, Foreign Fund Outflows & Thin Year-End Trading Weigh On Markets
Navi Mumbai: Homeless Man Accused Of Beating 3 Stray Dogs On Leash; Locals Claim 'He's Their Caretaker, Don't Separate Them' - VIDEO
Navi Mumbai: Homeless Man Accused Of Beating 3 Stray Dogs On Leash; Locals Claim 'He's Their Caretaker, Don't Separate Them' - VIDEO
'Sunil Grover Can Easily Beat AI': Fans Go Crazy Over Comedian's Aamir Khan Act On Kapil Sharma Show- Watch VIDEO
'Sunil Grover Can Easily Beat AI': Fans Go Crazy Over Comedian's Aamir Khan Act On Kapil Sharma Show- Watch VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajrang Sonawane Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Intervention To Keep Latur-Kalyan Expressway Via...

Bajrang Sonawane Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Intervention To Keep Latur-Kalyan Expressway Via...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book Four For ‘Money Rain’ Black Magic Scam In Alandi; Case Filed...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book Four For ‘Money Rain’ Black Magic Scam In Alandi; Case Filed...

Jalgaon Power Crackdown: MSEDCL Cuts Supply To 6,000 Defaulters, Plans To Name Big Offenders

Jalgaon Power Crackdown: MSEDCL Cuts Supply To 6,000 Defaulters, Plans To Name Big Offenders

Pimpri-Chinchwad Year-End Crackdown: 365 Drunk Drivers & 1,156 Tinted Glass Violations Detected In...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Year-End Crackdown: 365 Drunk Drivers & 1,156 Tinted Glass Violations Detected In...

Angels Of Pune: Meet Ware Guruji, The Teacher Who Put A Small Zilla Parishad School On The Global...

Angels Of Pune: Meet Ware Guruji, The Teacher Who Put A Small Zilla Parishad School On The Global...