 Awareness in Disaster Management Essential for All: Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade
Addressing the inaugural function of the ‘Daksh – Disaster Management Conference – 2024’ at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s Auditorium on Thursday, Gawade stressed that the active participation of local residents is crucial in managing such crises.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade emphasized the critical role of disaster management during natural calamities, underscoring the need for effective coordination, communication, and local involvement. Addressing the inaugural function of the ‘Daksh – Disaster Management Conference – 2024’ at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s Auditorium on Thursday, Gawade stressed that the active participation of local residents is crucial in managing such crises.

The event was attended by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Dilip Swami, Latur District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, SP Dr. Vinay Rathod, ZP CEO Vikas Meena, DCP Nitin Bagate, Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Miniyar, Resident District Collector Vinod Khorolkar, Deputy Commissioner Nayana Borndarde, and other officials.

Gawade highlighted the necessity of making timely and accurate decisions during emergencies and ensuring their rigorous implementation. He advocated for enhanced coordination among various government departments, with guidance from experts during the conference. Gawade also noted the importance of training local residents, who possess valuable knowledge of the geographical conditions, to aid effectively during crises.

District Collector Dilip Swami, Varsha Thakur, Bagate, Dr. Pramod Patil, Dr. Rajendra Ankushe, Anil Nalawade, and others shared their experiences from past crisis situations.

The conference saw participation from various self-help groups, residents, mountaineers, villagers, students, government employees, police, and volunteers.

