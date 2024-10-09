 Aurangabad: Major Crackdown on Illegal Tapris Following Complaints of Eve-Teasing Shakes Vendors
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
In a major crackdown, the police demolished pan tapris, hotels, handcarts, and tempos established in the vicinity of educational institutions on Tuesday.

Complaints of eve-teasing by miscreants standing at the pan kiosks and hotels around schools and colleges had been on the rise. The police department took the issue seriously and initiated action in this regard. On Tuesday, 47 pan tapris, 45 hotels, 18 handcarts, and 5 parked tempos were demolished. Due to the sudden action, the tapri and hotel owners were in shock. The action will continue in various parts of the city, including the Cidco–Hudco and Beed By-pass areas, sources said.

Thus, the police administration and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) jointly conducted the action on Tuesday, completely destroying around 100 such tapris, hotels, and parked vehicles. Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Wahul, PI Sandeep Gurme, along with the anti-encroachment squad and other officials, initiated the action.

Five tempos had been parked on Deogiri College Road for several days; these tempos were crushed, and the tobacco articles inside them were seized.

The action was initiated near MGM Hospital, S B College, Deogiri College, Vivekanand College, Maulana Azad College, Baliram Patil High School, and three coaching centers in the Kokanwadi area. The action will continue in the Cidco–Hudco and Beed By-pass areas for the next few days, sources said.

