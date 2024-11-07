 Aurangabad: MAGIC Selected for DPIIT’s Startup India Manufacturing Incubator Initiative
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is undertaking various initiatives to encourage innovation in the manufacturing sector. As part of its Manufacturing Incubator Initiative, announced in April 2024, DPIIT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) to open new incubation opportunities for manufacturing-focused startups in India.

This MoU has been signed with a select few institutions across the country, and MAGIC’s inclusion reflects the initiative’s focus on fostering innovation across India. The tagline for this initiative is ‘Build Bharat with Startup India.’ A robust manufacturing sector and supply chain are crucial to positioning any nation as an export-led economy. Building a strong manufacturing base is essential, as it drives innovation, boosts employment, enhances quality of life, and strengthens the vision for a self-reliant and economically stable India.

