Aurangabad: Haribhau Bagade's Appointment as Rajasthan Governor Brings Change in District’s Politics

BJP’s Phulambri constituency MLA Haribhau Bagade has been appointed as the governor of Rajasthan and the people from all walks of life throng at his house to congratulate him. Bagade has a long association with BJP and has represented Phulambri constituency for the past many years. He has developed massive public relations over the years. Eminent people from the fields of industries, business, politics, social, education and others gathered at his house in Phulambri and in N-4 CIDCO area since morning to congratulate him. Earlier, both the deputy chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar felicitated Bagade in Mumbai on Saturday.

District Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar met Bagade at the Phulambri T-point and presented a bouquet to him and congratulated him. Housing minister Atul Save, former education minister Rajendra Darda and others also met Bagade. In the evening, BJP leaders Shirish Boralkar, Jalinder Shendge, Baban Narwade, Laxman Shinde, Ashok Damle, Madhuri Adwant, Bhausaheb Tathe and others met Bagade at his house in N-4, CIDCO area to congratulate him.

After the appointment of Bagade as the governor of Rajasthan, there will be a drastic change in the politics of the district. His staunch political rival of Congress Dr Kalyan Kale got the opportunity during this Lok Sabha to become MP, but earlier he had lost the assembly polls to Bagade. Now, after the absence of Bagade, there is the opportunity for the Congress Party to prove its mettle in the Phulambri Constituency.

Dist politics to change

Bagade became MLA for four tenures. He defeated Dr Kale for the first time from Phulambri constituency in 2004, but lost to Dr Kale in 2009. Later, he become MLA in 2014 and 2019. His tenure will end in 2024. Due to his old age, he had already announced that he will not contest any election anymore.

However, considering the recent failure in the Lok Sabha election in the district, BJP is taking cautious measures and does not want the senior leader like Bagade to go out of the political scenario. Hence, he has been appointed governor of Rajasthan. He also shouldered the responsibility as the speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Moreover, there were several aspirants from BJP in the Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar assembly constituencies who will now get the opportunity to contest the elections.