Aurangabad: Dussehra Sees Surge in Transactions Across Jewelry, Electronics, Real Estate, and Vehicles |

The announcements of investments by multinational companies in the city and the satisfactory rainfall this year have created a positive atmosphere. As a result, transactions in the electronics, real estate, jewelry, and vehicle markets increased on the occasion of Dussehra on Saturday. Transactions worth crores of rupees were recorded throughout the day.

Customers started thronging the markets in the afternoon after conducting puja at home. Although the prices of gold have skyrocketed, huge crowds were seen in various jewelry showrooms in the city. People were more inclined to purchase big televisions, new model cars, and book new flats and row houses. Traders opined that a similar positive situation in the markets will continue until Diwali.

Jewelry

Several new jewelry stores have opened in the city recently. People, especially women, flocked to the showrooms to purchase gold, silver, and diamond jewelry since the afternoon. Most customers preferred to buy branded jewelry. The purchasing in big showrooms continued late into the night. The jewellers' association officials estimated transactions of around Rs 10 to 12 crore on Saturday.

Electronics

Customers were inclined to purchase electronic gadgets on Dussehra. Most preferred big TVs for their homes, while the latest mobile phones were also popular. Many customers bought fridges, ACs, washing machines, music systems, and other gadgets.

Real Estate

Officials from the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) reported that this year there has been around a 35 percent increase in the real estate business on Dussehra compared to last year. This growth is attributed to the announcements of investments by multinational companies in the city and satisfactory rainfall. Customers had booked flats, bungalows, row houses, and plots in advance. Real estate is now being viewed as a good investment option.

Vehicles

People purchased two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles on Saturday. They had booked the vehicles in advance and took delivery on the occasion of Dussehra. More than 2,000 two-wheelers from various companies and around 150 four-wheelers were sold, according to showroom owners.