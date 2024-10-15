 Aurangabad: District Collector Dilip Swami Urges Youth Participation in Elections at MGM University's 'Yuva Samvad'
He was speaking during the programme ‘Yuva Samvad’ organised at MGM University on Monday. The programme held in Rukhmini Hall was graced by Vice Chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr. Ashish Gadekar, Deputy District Returning Officer Devendra Katke, Sub-Divisional Officer Nilim Bafna, NSS Coordinator Dr. R. R. Deshmukh, Tehsildar Ramesh Munlod, and others.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
“The freedom we are enjoying today is only because of the democratic system. It is important that the youths should participate in the election process to strengthen and preserve democracy,” opined district collector Dilip Swami.

Swami further said that the period of school and college is the best time of one’s life. Students learn various skills through education and strengthen themselves to face challenges in life. However, an educated person should be well nurtured with values. An educated but rude person always cheats his parents and teachers by telling lies, but he does not understand that he is not cheating them; he is cheating himself. The intellectual progress of a person is the real progress, he said.

Each citizen in the country has received equal rights due to the democratic system, and he should use them judiciously. He should be aware of his rights and duties. To create awareness about it, it is important that the youths should participate in the election process and cast their votes. The youths can contribute to the development of the country through various fields like environment, health, de-addiction, social media, and others.

Dr. Sapkal made the concluding remarks, and the programme ended with the national anthem.

