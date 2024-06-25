Aurangabad: CSMC Initiates Survey to Address Rainy Season Waterlogging Issues

Heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging, causing inconvenience for the residents. |

As a precautionary measure during the rainy season, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to conduct a survey and prepare a list of the places where waterlogging occurs.

During the rainy season, waterlogging situations are often reported at various places, causing severe inconvenience to residents and making it very difficult for vehicle owners to drive. Hence, the corporation will implement effective measures to tackle such situations.

The corporation has started the work of preparing a list of such waterlogging places, and information about them is being sought from the residents. Based on the information, proper planning for the rainy season will be made.

Residents are asked to fill out the information in the Google forms, which can be accessed on a computer or mobile phone after scanning the QR code. The administration has appealed to the people to participate in the drive in large numbers and assist the corporation in tackling the waterlogging problems.

The Gunthewari Act scheme to regularise the properties in the city has been extended till October 31 now. Administrator G Srikanth has issued an order in this regard.

The Maharashtra Gunthewari Development Act was amended in 2021 by the government notification. The Gunthewari Act scheme has been implemented in the city to regularize the properties in the city from August 06, 2021 and the limit given to regularise the properties was given May 5, 2023.

Later, it was extended till April 31, 2024. Now, the scheme has been further extended till October 31, 2024. The proposals coming after this date will not be accepted, informed the Additional Municipal Commissioner Ranjeet Patil.