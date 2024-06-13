Aurangabad: CSMC Destroys 159 Illegal Water Connections in Bhawsinghpura |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) destroyed 159 illegal water connections taken from the 250 mm diameter pipeline in the Bhawsinghpura area on Tuesday.

A major drive has been launched under the guidance of Administrator G Srikanth for the past many days to destroy the illegal water connections taken by the residents from the corporation pipelines. A special squad led by Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Wahule to search such illegal connections in various parts of the city.

On Tuesday, a drive was initiated in Bhavsingpura and it was found that the residents had taken illegal water connections from 250 mm pipeline and duped the corporation revenue to the tune of lakhs of rupees. The action was initiated under strict police bandobast so that the residents should not create any hurdle in the government work.

The drive was initiated in the city a few days back but was suspended for some time due to the implementation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election. After the elections the corporation has once again became active and started the drive. Squad engineer Rohit Ingale mentioned that the drive to search the illegal connections will continue in various parts of the city in the coming days.

The drive was executed by engineer Ingale, junior engineer Sachin Weldode, Hemant Hiwarale, Sumair Shaikh Salvi, PI Rajendra Holkar, PSI Suresh Mali, PSI Vinod Bhalerao, Govind Akhilwale, Mohd Sharif, Vaibhav Bhatkar, Swapnil Paikade, Tamiz Pathan, Sagar Dighole, Tushar Potpillewar and others.