Aurangabad: CIDCO MIDC Police Arrest Mastermind of Talathi Exam Scam After Nine Months | PTI

The CIDCO MIDC police have arrested the mastermind of the Talathi exam scam Datta Kaduba Nalawade (27, Bhalgaon) after a period of nine months after the scam.

Nine months back, irregularities were found during the Talathi and other competitive examinations in the city. The police had arrested the dummy candidates and also seized some electronic gadgets from the examination centre. The mastermind of the exam scam Nalawade was at large since then. On Saturday, the police received the information that he was wandering in the Mill Corner area. The police laid a trap and arrested him.

On September 5, the CIDCO MIDC police had arrested Raju Pagare who was providing answers to a candidate in the exam centre in Chikalthana area. During investigation, the police found that there was a scam being operated in the city and the employees of the TCS company were involved in the scam. Later, the supervisor of the exam centre Shahrukh Shaikh, Pawan Shirsath, Bali Hivrale and Vicky Sonawane were arrested in this connection. However, the mastermind of the scam Nalawade was at large and was frequently changing his whereabouts.

On Saturday, a police team including Prakash Sonawane, Vinod Kanpure, Atmaram Ghuge, Arjun Raut, Arvind Puri and others laid a trap and arrested Nalawade. Earlier, cases of exam embezzlement were registered against him in 2017 and 2018, the police said.