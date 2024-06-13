Aurangabad: BAMU's 64th Convocation Celebrated With Enthusiasm

The 64th convocation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) was held with enthusiasm on Thursday. The Governor of the state and vice chancellor Ramesh Bais presided over while the guest of honour through video conferencing and NCL director Dr Ashish Lele.

The convocation function was organised at the Dramatics Department between 10am and 11am. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Valmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Examination and Evualuation Board director Dr Bharati Gawali, accounts officer Dr Sanjay Kawade, deans of various streams, management council members, teachers, students and staff were present.

The degrees were conferred on the post graduation courses students passed in October/November, 2022 and March – April – 2023. Similarly, PhD certificates were given to 139 researchers. Bais attended the ceremony through video conferencing from Rajbhavan. Former Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Pravin Vakte felicitated the governor by presenting a memento. In all, 41 researchers were given PhD degrees on the dais, of which 10 were from Science and Technology, 14 from Humanity Sciences, 3 from Commerce and Management and 5 from Inter-disciplinary streams.

Deans Dr Mahendra Shirsath, Dr Sanjay Salunke, Dr Vaishali Khaparde and Dr Veena Hube read the details of the degrees. Dr Bharti Gawali read the names of the Ph.D holders. Dr Mustajeeb Khan and Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the function while Dr Prashant Amrutkar proposed a vote of thanks.