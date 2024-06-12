 Aurangabad: Admissions Open for CSMC’s CBSE Schools, Enroll Your Child Today
The admission process for the junior KG has started and the administrator G Srikanth has appealed to the parents to take advantage of this opportunity.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Aurangabad: Admissions Open for CSMC’s CBSE Schools, Enroll Your Child Today | PTI

With the intention to provide quality education to the children, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started six Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSC) pattern schools in the city. The admission process for the junior KG has started and the administrator G Srikanth has appealed to the parents to take advantage of this opportunity.

Srikanth had taken the initiative to provide quality education to the poor children similar that of the private schools. The CSMC schools have been started at Garkheda, Osmanpura, Priyadarshani Indiranagar, Chelipura, Cidco N-7 and CIDCO N-11. The CSMC education department will initiate the admission process for Junior KG in all these schools between June 14 and 15.

The parents can take admission for their children, who have completed 4 years of age. Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Education Officer Bharat Teengote, head master Sanjeev Sonar, Shashikant Ubale, Ahmed Shaikh and others have appealed to take advantage of this opportunity.

