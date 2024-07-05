Aurangabad: ₹191 Crore Aid For 6 L Cotton Growers |

The cotton growers had incurred huge losses due to the lash in the prices of the cotton for the past two years. Considering the fact, the state government had announced to give the compensation of ₹5,000 per hectare to the cotton farmers. Around 6 lakh farmers in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district faced losses of the cotton crop in 3.84 lakh hectares area. These farmers will get government aid of ₹191.50 crore from the government soon.

Barring Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the cotton production in the rest of the district in the Marathwada have reduced considerably in the past decade. The farmers are now preferring to sow Soyabean instead cotton in these districts. However, the farmers of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have not neglected cotton known as the white gold.

Several crops are sown during the Kharif season in the district. Of Which, cotton was sown on the 80 per cent to the total cultivated land last year, which is around 3.84 lakh hectares.

In the past two year, the price of cotton has lashed up to ₹6,500 per quintal and the production had also reduced by 50 per cent due to inadequate rain last year.

Against this backdrop, the state government has announced to give the compensation of ₹5,000 per hectare to the farmers for at least two hectares of land. Now, the preparations for the Kharif season is going on and the announcement has brought happiness on the faces of the farmers in the district.