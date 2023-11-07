 ATTENTION! Traffic Block On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Tomorrow
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
ATTENTION! Traffic Block On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Tomorrow | File

Traffic will be blocked for half an hour, specifically from 2:00pm to 2:30pm, on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway tomorrow (November 8). This temporary disruption is necessary for the construction of gantry blocks, as announced by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). As a result, both Pune to Mumbai and Mumbai to Pune traffic will experience a brief halt during this period.

Upon the completion of the construction work, regular traffic flow from Pune to Mumbai will be reinstated at 2:30pm, while traffic from Mumbai to Pune will resume at 3:00pm. The MSRDC is implementing these temporary disruptions as part of their ongoing efforts to improve the Expressway's infrastructure and traffic management system.

To ensure minimal inconvenience, residents and commuters are strongly advised to plan their journeys with this temporary closure in mind, making suitable adjustments to their schedules during the specified timeframe.

