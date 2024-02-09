 Attention Punekars! Use Headphones While Travelling On PMPML Buses
Attention Punekars! Use Headphones While Travelling On PMPML Buses

Failure to comply may result in action being taken under Section 38/112 of the Mumbai Police Act

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Attention Punekars! Use Headphones While Travelling On PMPML Buses | Twitter/@AnirudhaKurhad2

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has issued an appeal to passengers travelling on its buses, urging them to use headphones instead of playing audio or video content on mobile phones at loud volumes.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), PMPML highlighted receiving complaints about passengers causing disturbance to others due to loud music. Consequently, the organisation has advised passengers to use headphones while watching or listening to content on their mobile devices. Failure to comply may result in action being taken under Section 38/112 of the Mumbai Police Act.

"PMPML has received complaints that passengers travelling on some routes are causing undue disturbance to other passengers in buses due to loud noise while watching audio/video on mobile phones without headphones/earphones. Considering the complaints received, the PMPML administration advises the passengers travelling in buses that it is necessary to use headphones while listening/watching audio/video on mobile phones. However, PMPML appeals to the passengers that in case of violation of the above rules, action will be taken as per Section 38/112 of the Mumbai Police Act," read the post.

