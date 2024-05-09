Attention Punekars! PMC To Bring New Water Usage Rules- Penalties for Excessive Consumption, Tank Overflow, Illegal Pump and More |

Nandkishor Jagtap, head of the water supply department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday informed that very soon PMC will implement permanent rules related to water usage. The proposal for the same has been given to the legal department of the PMC for final approval.

To curb the rising water scarcity and wastage of water in city the PMC came up with permanent rules regarding the wastage and usage of water. The final proposal prepared includes rules and regulations, penalties and action for misuse of water. A total of 34 villages have been added to PMC limit which has exuberated the water scarcity even more. Water is a limited resource and it is important to have a rulebook for water consumption and it will be implemented very soon.

Penalties for violation

As per the rules, the commercial establishments like malls and theatres will be brought under the ambit of the PMC to limit water usage to drinking, road construction and cleaning purposes only. Jagtap said that as per the proposed rules, washing streets, letting tanks overflow, bypassing water meters, and using potable water for building construction will attract penalties. "The use of pumps and water consumption over 150 litre per person (capita) per day will also be punishable, as we have to use water carefully, we are also in talks with irrigation department as water is needed for irrigation too and we need a planning to curb any water scarcity and focus more on conserving water resources," he added.

Water supply disrupted

Meanwhile, due to a significant water main line leakage at Parvati Pumping station, has initiated urgent repair work, impacting several areas in the vicinity. As the maintenance work is still in progress the water supply to key locations including Taljai settlement, Taljai area, Sambhaji Nagar, Chavan Nagar, and Tirupati Nagar has been halted. Additionally, residents of Meghna Society and Ganga Society areas reliant on the HLR round tank will also experience interruptions in their water supply. Only after the completion of repair works the water supply would be restored.

Speaking to Nand Kishore Jagtap, head of the water supply department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “The maintained work is going on and it will take another two days to get it repair completely and once the maintainace work is completed water supply would be restored.”