Attention Punekars! No Water in City in THESE areas on Thursday

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced water cuts for most of parts of the city on Friday.

The civic body has scheduled water cuts for Friday due to planned electric and pumping-related works at the Parvati, Holkar and Warje water treatment plants.

Several areas in Pune, including Khadki Cantonment, Pashan, Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony, Sus Road, Malwadi, Hingne, Karvenagar, Chandni Chowk, Baner, Balewadi, Pancard Club area, Pune University, Aundh, Bopodi, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibvewadi, will face water cuts on Thursday due to planned maintenance at water treatment plants. Additionally, Peth areas, old city limits, Shivajinagar, Model Colony, Kothrud, Prabhat Road, Bhandarkar Road, Singhgad Road, Dhankawadi, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Ambegaon, are also included in the affected regions.

The water supply will resume with low pressure on Saturday, the statement issued by PMC added.

Read the full list of areas here: