Attention Punekars! Bhimashankar and Tamhini Closed For Tourists Till September 1

Due to a rise in mishaps and accidents in Pune district's difficult terrains, the district administration and forest department have decided to ban entry to Bhimashankar and Tamhini sanctuaries during peak monsoon until September 1.

During monsoon, Punekars often visit various tourist spots to enjoy nature in nearby Tehsils like Mulshi, Maval. Spots in these areas, though beautiful, can be dangerous and difficult to access in rainy season.

Among these spots, few waterfalls and locations in Tamhini Wildlife Sanctuary and Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary are popular among tourists. Thus, recently, the Maharashtra Forest Department issued an important update regarding these locations and banned entry to these areas till the monsoon gets over.

The desion comes in the backdrop of recent deaths of tourists in the districts.

Here's what forest official said

Tushar Chavan, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) in Pune, has informed that accident-prone zones in both sanctuaries are now completely closed to tourists until September 30, 2024.

This decision aims to mitigate risks, especially during the rainy season when the danger is heightened. Recent incidents at Bhushi Dam and Tamhini Ghat, where multiple people were swept away by water, have prompted the Forest Department to implement these closures.

The official have also informed that those who do not comply with these restrictions will face action under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.