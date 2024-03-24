 Attention! Pune Metro Announces Partial Closure Of Services For Dhulivandan Festivities
With the anticipated Dhulivandan festivities approaching on Monday, the Pune Metro has announced a temporary alteration to its service timetable. In light of the celebrations, the passenger service of the Pune Metro will experience a temporary suspension from 6 am to 2 pm on Monday. Nevertheless, regular metro services will resume from 2 pm to 10 pm, ensuring commuters can conveniently travel during the latter part of the day.

Dhulivandan is well-known for its vibrant and colorful celebrations across Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and rural areas. Although the metro has not provided a specific reason for the closure, it's likely due to the potential risk of color stains in metro stations and coaches during this festival. Consequently, the Pune Metro has chosen to adjust its schedule for Monday.

While the Pune Metro typically operates from 6 am to 10 pm daily, this temporary modification applies solely to Monday's operations. Passengers are advised to take note of this adjustment and plan their journeys accordingly to minimize any inconvenience.

