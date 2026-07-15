Attention! Power Supply To Remain Suspended In Pune's Wanowrie On July 16 For Maintenance Work | Representative Image

Pune: Electricity supply will remain suspended in parts of Wanowrie on Thursday, July 16, due to scheduled maintenance work by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), officials announced on Wednesday.

Prashant Jagtap, President of the Pune City Congress Committee, shared the information with local residents of Wanowrie.

According to the notice, the power outage will be in effect from 9 am to 5 pm. Residents and commercial establishments in the affected areas have been advised to make necessary arrangements in advance.

MSEDCL said the shutdown is part of planned maintenance work aimed at ensuring the smooth and reliable supply of electricity. Such maintenance typically includes repairs to power lines, replacement of ageing equipment, transformer maintenance and other infrastructure upgrades.

The notice requesting public cooperation was shared by Prashant Sudam Jagtap, President of the Pune City District Congress Committee (East).

Consumers have been urged to plan their day accordingly and cooperate with the utility during the scheduled shutdown.

Residents have expressed concerns regarding this abrupt maintenance plan. Although MSEDCL carries out most of its work on Thursday, electricity going out for corporate working hours has added a strain on individuals doing work from home. MSEDCL officials said they will try to restore electricity as soon as possible.