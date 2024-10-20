 Attention! Grab Your Seat in Part-Time French, German, Japanese, and Spanish Language Courses at Pune University
Attention! Grab Your Seat in Part-Time French, German, Japanese, and Spanish Language Courses at Pune University

These courses are set to begin in January 2025 and will be available at two levels for both beginners and intermediate learners.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Attention! Grab Your Seat in Part-Time French, German, Japanese, and Spanish Language Courses at Pune University

Did you always want to learn Japanese, Russian, or French, but your work or collage schedule stopped you? Well, now Savitribai Phule Pune University has resolved the issue by launching part-time foreign language courses for the upcoming academic session. These courses are set to begin in January 2025 and will be available at two levels for both beginners and intermediate learners.

The first level offers certificate courses in French, German, Japanese, and Spanish, designed to teach students the basics of these languages. The second level includes diploma courses that provide advanced training in French and German.

The course duration will be from January 6, 2025, to May 9, 2025, with final exams scheduled for May. Interested individuals can check the university's website for the admission process at unipune.ac.in. Important dates for the process are November 5 and December 5, 2024, without a late fee, or December 15, 2024, with a late fee. Applicants can log on for more information.

