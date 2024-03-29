Attention Aurangabad Residents! CSMC Ward Offices To Be Open On Holidays | Pixabay

The last day to pay property and water taxes is March 31. Thus for the convenience of taxpayers, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) ward offices will be open on March 29, 30, and 31 despite being holidays, as per the administration's announcement.

Administrator G Srikanth appealed to residents to take advantage of this opportunity and avoid the imposition of late fees on taxes.

The administration has been appealing to residents to pay pending taxes and regularise properties by levying property and water taxes on their properties on several occasions. Special camps were also organised to raise awareness about tax payments.

The corporation aims to achieve its tax collection target and maximise revenue in the treasury.

Last day on March 31

There has been a huge crowd at ward offices for paying taxes during February and March. However, on March 29, 30, and 31, there will be holidays. Nevertheless, the administration has decided to keep the ward offices open so that residents can pay taxes earliest by March 31.

Many people pay taxes through cheques. However, cheques are often dishonored in the bank due to insufficient balance in the accounts. Hence, as per the administration's directives, taxpayers will be fined ₹5,000 in case the cheques are bounced.

Similarly, many properties in the city have not been brought under the ambit of taxes, and hence the properties are not regularised. Therefore, the administration has appealed to property owners to levy taxes on their properties before March 31 and get their properties regularised.