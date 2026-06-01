Attempt-To-Murder Case Registered Against Dhananjay Deshmukh In Beed | Sourced

Beed: An attempt-to-murder case has been registered against Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of slain Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, at the Beed Rural Police Station following an alleged incident at a hotel on the Beed Bypass Road.

According to police, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by Samadhan Khindkar (30), a labourer from Belwadi village in Beed taluka. The complainant alleged that Deshmukh threatened him with a pistol and attempted to intimidate him during an altercation on Saturday night.

As per the complaint, Khindkar and his friends had gone to Hotel Shetkari Raja for dinner. Instagram content creator Raviraj Sabale was also present at the hotel. Khindkar alleged that while he was showing a live Instagram video on his mobile phone, a bodyguard accompanying Deshmukh snatched the device from his hand.

When he questioned the action, Deshmukh allegedly approached him and threatened him. The complainant further alleged that Deshmukh took a pistol from his bodyguard and held it to his head while issuing death threats.

Based on the complaint, Beed Rural Police registered a case under Crime No. 192/2026 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

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The case has drawn attention as Dhananjay Deshmukh had emerged as a prominent voice demanding justice following the murder of his brother, Santosh Deshmukh. He had been actively seeking strict action against those accused in the case.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh has denied all allegations. He claimed that no such incident took place and said his bodyguard has also denied the accusations. Deshmukh further stated that he has sought an appointment with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and plans to discuss the matter with him.

Police have not yet issued any statement on the merits of the allegations, and the investigation is ongoing.