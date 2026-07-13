Ashadhi Wari Accident: NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Demands Inquiry After 3 Women Warkaris Die | ANI

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday demanded an inquiry after three women warkaris were killed and four others were injured after a truck hit them in Pune district's Jejuri.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pawar wrote, "The tragic death of three warkaris near Jejuri, caused by a collision involving a vehicle associated with the dindi procession, is deeply distressing and heartbreaking. I pray at the feet of Lord Vitthal for the speedy recovery of the warkaris injured in this accident. I urge the administration to conduct a thorough inquiry into the cause of the accident, implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future, and ensure the utmost care for the safety of the warkaris."

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According to a preliminary inquiry, a 70‑year‑old truck driver, who was unwell and on medication for fever and cold, allegedly swerved left while overtaking another vehicle and ploughed down the women.

The accident occurred around 8.30am near a hotel, about 500 metres from the Belsar toll plaza towards Jejuri, 12 km ahead of the main palkhi procession.

NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule said the accident was "deeply tragic and unfortunate". "I pay heartfelt tribute to the deceased warkaris. We all share in the grief that has befallen the families of the victims. The injured warkaris have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. I pray to Lord Pandurang for their speedy recovery and safe return home," she wrote.

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Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar visited the accident spot and also met the injured women warkaris in the hospital. She instructed the administration to provide all possible help and medical treatment to the injured and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

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Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia for the families of three women killed in the accident.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis wrote, "The tragic death of three warkaris in an accident near Jejuri, Pune district, is deeply distressing. I pay heartfelt tributes to the warkaris who lost their lives in this tragedy. The injured warkaris have been immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, and necessary medical treatment is underway. Upon receiving news of the incident, senior administrative officials rushed to the site, and we are continuously monitoring the situation. The State Government will provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased."