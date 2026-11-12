'Arrogance Of Power' Rohit Pawar Slams Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Over NCP Merger Remarks, Alleges BJP Blackmail Politics | X - RRPSpeaks

Pune, Nov 12: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s remarks over speculation about the merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party factions reflected “arrogance” born out of power.

Fadnavis on Tuesday said that only Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who head the NCP rival factions, could clarify whether their parties would reunite. He had also said that a merger cannot happen without consulting the BJP, which heads the ruling coalition and is its largest constituent.

Rohit Pawar Accuses BJP Of Blackmail

Rohit Pawar, in a post on X, alleged that the CM’s remarks reflected the “arrogance” of those in power.

Referring to the Mundhwa case and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections in Pune district, he claimed that despite attempts to “blackmail” Ajit Pawar over the issue, the late NCP leader had not given in to the BJP even slightly.

“Who was blackmailing Ajitdada, and who gave orders to blackmail him?” Rohit Pawar asked in his post.

The MLA further said the BJP and its leaders, whose politics he claimed were built on “blackmail”, should refrain from commenting on the issue of bringing the two NCP factions together.

Mundhwa Land Deal Controversy

Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, is a majority partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP, which purchased a 40-acre government-owned land parcel in Pune’s upscale Mundhwa area for Rs 300 crore, much lower than its actual value. The firm was also allegedly exempted from paying Rs 21 crore in stamp duty.

An FIR has been registered against several persons for allegedly facilitating the controversial transaction.

The Mundhwa land deal issue had been raised by a BJP leader during the PCMC elections held in January this year.

Also Watch:

Speculation Over NCP Factions' Merger

Ajit Pawar, the then deputy chief minister, died in a plane crash in January this year, following which his wife Sunetra Pawar became the NCP head and deputy CM. There has been speculation about a merger of the two factions since his death.

The merger buzz gained strength last week after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare and his party colleague Dhananjay Munde met Fadnavis on Wednesday, amid renewed speculation over a possible merger of the two NCP factions and the ruling group’s reported demand for the finance portfolio, which is currently handled by Fadnavis.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)