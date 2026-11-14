Amit Shah To Inaugarate Bharat Taxi In Pune On Nov 15, Over 50,000 Cab & Auto Drivers Register

Union HM Amit Shah |

Pune: Pune is set to get a new ride-hailing option with the launch of Bharat Taxi, a cooperative-based cab and autorickshaw service, on Nov 15. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the service at the National Heavy Engineering Cooperative Limited (NHECL) premises in Talegaon Dabhade. The Chief Minister and Union Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol are also expected to attend the event.

The platform aims to provide an alternative to private ride-hailing aggregators, which have frequently faced criticism over surge pricing, high commissions and alleged exploitation of drivers. Bharat Taxi claims it will ensure transparent and fixed fares for passengers while allowing drivers to receive better compensation for their services.

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Keshav Kshirsagar, president of the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha, said more than 50,000 cab and autorickshaw drivers in Pune have already registered on the platform and are ready to provide services.

He said the initiative was introduced to address concerns over the arbitrary fare structure and commission-based earnings model followed by private aggregator companies.

“Bharat Taxi has been introduced as a cooperative alternative to curb the alleged exploitation of drivers and passengers by private aggregator companies. The app is available on the Google Play Store, with separate applications for passengers and drivers. More than 50,000 people have registered so far, and we have entered into an agreement for just Rs1,” Kshirsagar said.

He added that the platform would maintain fixed fares irrespective of weather conditions, including during rain and strong winds, when passengers often face steep fare hikes on private platforms.

Kshirsagar highlighted that the cooperative model is intended to ensure that passengers receive affordable and transparent services while drivers get fair returns for their work.

Describing the initiative as a step towards economic democracy in the transport sector, he said Bharat Taxi would provide drivers with an alternative to the commission-based model and give passengers greater clarity on fares.

The service is expected to expand its presence in Pune following Sunday's launch, with the registered drivers forming its initial network.