 Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Demands Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAjit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Demands Investigation

Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Demands Investigation

Ajit Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Demands Investigation |

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the plane crash in Pune's Baramati in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ambedkar wrote, "Deeply shocked by the suddden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar! Whether you liked it or not, Ajit had his own style of political work. My sincere condolences to his wife, family, friends and followers. The plane crash incident, which took his life and that of another 5 individuals, needs a proper investigation."

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: Who Else Was Onboard?
article-image

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai to Baramati, died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning.

Those onboard the plane, including Pawar, were Head Constable Vidip Jadhav, Flight Attendant Pinky Mali, Pilot-in-Command Capt. Sumit Kapur and Second-in-Command Capt. Shambhavi Pathak. They have also lost their lives in the crash.

FPJ Shorts
India–EU FTA Explained: ‘Mother Of All Trade Deals’ Sealed, What It Means For Trade, Jobs & Global Strategy?
India–EU FTA Explained: ‘Mother Of All Trade Deals’ Sealed, What It Means For Trade, Jobs & Global Strategy?
What Was Ajit Pawar's Last Tweet, Posted Minutes Before Maharashtra Deputy CM Died In Baramati Plane Crash
What Was Ajit Pawar's Last Tweet, Posted Minutes Before Maharashtra Deputy CM Died In Baramati Plane Crash
UGC NET December Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
UGC NET December Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
Shadowfax Lists At 9% Discount, Shares Open ₹112-113 Vs ₹124 IPO Price On BSE/NSE
Shadowfax Lists At 9% Discount, Shares Open ₹112-113 Vs ₹124 IPO Price On BSE/NSE
Read Also
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: Who Will Lead NCP Now?
article-image

The aircraft involved in the accident was a Learjet 45 belonging to Delhi-based charter company, VSR.

Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajit Pawar’s Death Leaves NCP Workers Devastated Across Maharashtra| WATCH VIDEO
Ajit Pawar’s Death Leaves NCP Workers Devastated Across Maharashtra| WATCH VIDEO
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Demands Investigation
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Demands Investigation
Ajit Pawar: Unrelenting Pulse Of Maharashtra Politics, Architect Of Alliances And A Legacy That...
Ajit Pawar: Unrelenting Pulse Of Maharashtra Politics, Architect Of Alliances And A Legacy That...
From Early Morning Visits To Sarcastic Remarks - The Ajit Dada Punekars Knew...
From Early Morning Visits To Sarcastic Remarks - The Ajit Dada Punekars Knew...
'Devastated': Supriya Sule's WhatsApp Status After Cousin Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash
'Devastated': Supriya Sule's WhatsApp Status After Cousin Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash