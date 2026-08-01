Ajit Doval & Pune Share A Special Connection: What The National Security Advisor Said About His Childhood In India’s Education Hub | Sourced

Pune: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Saturday said Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak's vision for India remains relevant even today and stressed that national security must always remain the country's highest priority while accepting the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 in Pune.

Speaking after receiving the award from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Doval said he was humbled by the honour and paid tribute to Tilak on his 106th death anniversary. He said Tilak gave Indians the courage to stand up against British rule at a time when very few dared to raise their voices.

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Doval Praises Lokmanya Tilak…

"Today is a very special day. It is the 106th death anniversary of our nation's great freedom fighter. I bow to his departed soul. His relevance has not diminished. We need to reflect today on what his vision of India truly was," Doval said.

He said the younger generation cannot fully imagine the hardships faced during the freedom struggle. "People endured immense pain and suffering. Many wanted to speak out, but Lokmanya Tilak showed the nation a difficult path. He awakened a new wave of thought among the youth and the public. His sacrifice and service were monumental," he said.

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Recalling Tilak's contribution, Doval said Maharashtra became the centre of a major awakening during the freedom movement. He said Tilak's call for Swarajya inspired every Indian. "If he were here today, he might have said, 'To make India strong and developed is my birthright, and I will make it happen,'" he added.

‘National Security Is Vital’

Doval also spoke about the challenges facing the country today. He said India faces threats from both within and outside its borders and called for national interest to remain above everything else.

"In our line of work, we classify what is vital, essential and desirable. National security is vital. We forget all other personal desires when it comes to it. Essential and desirable things sometimes take a back seat if national security demands it," he said.

"Today, India faces numerous challenges from both within and outside. Not everyone is happy with India's growth and progress. We have to counter that. Let us think about one single thing above all else: let us think about our nation," Doval added.

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Doval’s Personal Connection With Pune…

The NSA also shared his personal connection with Pune. He said he had lived in the city for about one-and-a-half years after his father was posted here nearly 76 years ago. He recalled visiting Chaturshringi Temple with his mother every Tuesday and said his first introduction to Lokmanya Tilak came through a school teacher in Pune when he was only five years old.

"I never imagined that one day I would return to Pune to receive an award bearing great Lokmanya Tilak's name," he said.

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Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Doval said he had personally witnessed their commitment towards the nation. "Our role is limited, but what they have done and are doing for the country will propel India far ahead," he said.

The award was presented at the annual function organised by the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust. Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and several other dignitaries attended the ceremony.