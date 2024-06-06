 Maharashtra: PA of NCP MLA Who Defeated BJP's Sujay Vikhe Attacked
In Ahmednagar, NCP (SP) candidate Nilesh Lanke trounced sitting BJP MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil by 28,929 votes. Lanke and Vikhe-Patil bagged 6,24,797 and 5,95,868 votes respectively

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Two days after emerging victorious from the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat, Nilesh Lanke's personal assistant Rahul Zaware has been attacked in Parner. Zaware has been injured in this attack.

In Ahmednagar, NCP (SP) candidate Nilesh Lanke trounced sitting BJP MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil by 28,929 votes. Lanke and Vikhe-Patil bagged 6,24,797 and 5,95,868 votes respectively.

According to the information received, after the Lok Sabha elections, there was a big fight in Parner between both sides, during which supporters of former MP Sujay Vikhe and new MP Nilesh Lanke came face to face.

It has come to light that eight to nine people, including Sujay Vikhe's supporter, allegedly attacked Zaware.

In this attack, his car was vandalised and Zaware sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. A large contingent of police has been deployed at the scene.

