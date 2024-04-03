Ahmednagar: Mechanised Infantry Raising Day Celebrated With Fervour

Mechanised Infantry celebrated its 45th Raising Day on April 02 with traditional gaiety. To commemorate the occasion, Mechanised Infantry Centre and School, based in Ahmednagar, celebrated the event with the customary wreath laying to the Bravehearts at the centre’s war memorial. Brig Russel D’souza, Commandant of Mechanised Infantry Centre & School, laid the wreath.

Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre (MIRC) was established on April 02, 1979, and was re-designed as MIC&S on September 17, 2021. The Centre serves as the foundation for all technical and tactical aspects related to Infantry Combat Vehicles and Mechanised Infantry concepts. In addition to training all ranks of Mechanised infantry arm, MIC&S is also entrusted with the responsibility of providing technical training to young soldiers of the Indian Army belonging to all arms equipped with Infantry Combat Vehicles and conducting technical courses for officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, and Non-Commissioned Officers of all Arms, including officers and other ranks of friendly foreign countries.

Congratulating all ranks, families, and veterans of Mechanised Infantry on this auspicious occasion, Brig D’souza exhorted all and encouraged them to remain steadfast and continue their positive contribution towards Nation Building and the overall growth of the Indian Army.