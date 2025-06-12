After Row Over Sarasbaug Closure On Basi Eid, PMC Defends Move Citing Law And Order Concerns

After Row Over Sarasbaug Closure On Basi Eid, PMC Defends Move Citing Law And Order Issue |

In response to an email from social activist Anwar Shaikh, Dr. Ashok D. Ghorpade, Deputy Garden Superintendent of the Pune Municipal Corporation, stated that Sarasbaug Garden was closed on June 8, 2025, due to multiple religious and community events taking place in the surrounding area, which were expected to draw large crowds and affected law and order situation.

“The events included Basi Eid celebrations by the Muslim community and the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti celebration by the Hindu community,” the PMC noted in its reply.

Dr. Ghorpade further mentioned that a viral WhatsApp message had raised security concerns about possible overcrowding and disturbances during the overlapping events.

To evaluate the situation, a joint meeting was held on June 6, chaired by Senior Police Inspector Yuvraj Nande of Swargate Police Station, with participation from officials of the Pune Police and the PMC. Following the review, authorities decided to temporarily close Sarasbaug Garden from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM on June 8 as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, Anwar Shaikh said the PMC’s explanation was “completely misleading, unsatisfactory, and an outright attempt to escape accountability.” He accused the administration of acting in bad faith by citing police instructions for the park’s closure.

Shaikh also warned that if the civic body fails to issue a public apology and take corrective action, legal steps and a public movement would be launched to hold the administration accountable.

For the uninitiated, on the second day of Eid, people of the Muslim community in Pune go to public parks and other tourist spots in their vicinity with their families. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) kept Sarasbaug Garden closed on the day after Eid.

Notably, on Friday, Pune MP Medha Kulkarni had written to the Pune Municipal Commissioner appealing for the closing of the park on the second day of Eid while keeping the temple open for the Hindu community.