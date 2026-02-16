 After Kokate’s Exit, Zirwal In Trouble: Will He Survive As Minister Amid Bribery Row?
The opposition has demanded Zirwal’s resignation, mounting pressure on the state government. Attention is now focused on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar and the stand they will take on the issue

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Sourced

Nashik: During the recent legislative session, a viral video allegedly showing then minister Manikrao Kokate playing rummy inside the assembly had led to a change in his portfolio and eventually made his resignation unavoidable. Now, another minister from the district, Narahari Zirwal, finds himself in a difficult position after a clerk from the Food and Drug Administration department was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹35,000 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).


The opposition has demanded Zirwal’s resignation, mounting pressure on the state government. Attention is now focused on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar and the stand they will take on the issue.

article-image


Zirwal, who represents the Dindori constituency in Nashik district, was appointed as a minister for the first time and was entrusted with the Food and Drug Administration portfolio. However, a few days ago, a clerk from his department, Rajendra Dheringe, was arrested by the ACB while allegedly accepting a bribe. During a search of Dheringe’s residence at Nashik Road, officials reportedly seized important documents, leading to speculation that the scope of the case could widen. Discussions have begun over how far the bribery links may extend.


Amid these developments, Zirwal remained “not reachable” for two days, adding to the suspense surrounding the case. However, he later clarified that his unavailability was due to technical reasons and dismissed claims of going into hiding as baseless. He has publicly stated that if any direct or indirect involvement on his part is proven in the inquiry, he will resign from his post.

Established Tribal Face
Following Dheringe’s arrest, criticism against Minister Zirwal has intensified. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has demanded his resignation. This is the first time in his long political career that such allegations have surfaced against him, creating concern among his supporters.


Recognised as a prominent tribal face from North Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party had earlier elevated Zirwal to the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and later appointed him as a Cabinet Minister. It now remains to be seen whether he will retain his ministerial position or, like Kokate, be compelled to step down.

