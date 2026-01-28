Accurate Bills, Power Savings: 4.3 Lakh Smart Meters Installed In Jalgaon | Representative Image | Pinterest

Jalgaon: Automatic meter reading is being done through modern technology-based smart TOD meters. As a result, consumers are receiving accurate bills, and actual electricity consumption can be verified on mobile phones. Smart meters, which are useful for providing accurate and timely bills, are not just an option but a necessity for electricity consumers. Smart meters will resolve complaints such as inflated electricity bills and unrecorded meter readings, and domestic consumers with smart meters will receive a discount on daytime electricity consumption. So far, 4.3 lakh smart meters have been installed in the Jalgaon Zone .

Chief Engineer I.A. Mulani has appealed through a press release to cooperate in the installation of these meters, which are entirely beneficial for electricity consumers.

To ensure that consumers receive accurate electricity bills and the benefit of daytime electricity consumption discounts, Mahavitaran has accelerated the work of installing TOD meters. Smart meters are being installed in phases for all categories of consumers (excluding agricultural consumers) in the Zone. So far, 4,30,042 meters have been installed in the Zone . This includes 2,64,213 in Jalgaon district, 1,01,523 in Dhule district, and 64,306 smart meters in Nandurbar district.

Daytime Electricity Consumption Discount Only with Smart Meters

Mahavitaran is providing a discount of 80 paise to one rupee per unit on daytime electricity consumption to domestic electricity consumers in the state through TOD meters. According to the electricity tariff determined by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission for the next five years, the discount on electricity rates for domestic consumers as per TOD has started from July 1, 2025. Under the Time of Day system, tariffs are charged according to the period of electricity consumption. Following industrial consumers, domestic consumers have, for the first time, started receiving electricity charges based on Time-of-Day (TOD) pricing for cheaper electricity rates.

A discount of 80 paise to 1 rupee per unit has been approved for electricity consumed by domestic consumers between 9 AM and 5 PM. This includes a discount of 80 paise from July 1, 2025, to March 2026, 85 paise in 2026-27, 90 paise in 2027-28 and 2028-29, and 1 rupee per unit in 2029-30. To avail of this discount, it is necessary for domestic consumers to have a TOD meter installed.

The advanced TOD electricity meters, which are useful for providing accurate and timely electricity bills to consumers, are not pre-paid but post-paid. As before, consumers will receive electricity bills only after consuming electricity. MSEDCL has clarified that these meters are being installed free of charge, and consumers will not incur any financial burden. There is absolutely no scope for human intervention.

Domestic consumers will not be able to receive the discount for daytime electricity consumption without a TOD meter. Therefore, the TOD meter is essential for consumers. MSEDCL has appealed to electricity consumers to cooperate with MSEDCL and the concerned agency in the installation of TOD meters. The reading of the new technology meters will be automatic. This will ensure accurate bills, and consumers will be able to view their hourly electricity consumption on their mobile phones. This will also give consumers direct control over their electricity usage.