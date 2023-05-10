Aaditya Thackeray raises environmental concerns about Pune projects in meeting with Governer

Days after his visit to Pune on May 6, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Environment Minister of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray, met with Governor Ramesh Bais to discuss the concerns raised by citizens from Pune regarding the Pune Riverfront Development and Bal Bharti Paud Phata Link Road projects.

The proposed Bal Bharti Paud Phata Link Road has faced opposition since its proposal in 1987 due to its potential environmental impact, particularly the destruction of hills along the Vetal Tekdi.

Additionally, the Mula-Mutha River Front Development project has drawn criticism for its plan to cut down numerous trees along the riverbank. Thackeray urged the Governor to give time to concerned citizens and address these environmental issues.

Thackeray, who was at the forefront of the citizens' movement against the state government’s decision to construct a Metro car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony, joined the chorus of environmental activists who have been opposing both projects on May 6 when he visited the project locations.