PHOTOS: 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan Inaugurated In Satara

The 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan was inaugurated on Thursday in the historic capital of Swarajya, Satara, with an unprecedented confluence of literature and ideas. The Sahitya Kumbha was inaugurated with a grand flag hoisting ceremony at 'Swarajya Vistarak Chhatrapati Thorle Shahu Maharaj Sahitya Nagari' (Shahu Krida Sankul). A unique confluence of the glory of the Satara district and the tradition of literature was seen.

The All India Marathi Literature Conference has been organised in Satara from January 1 to 4 by the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, Pune, Branch-Shahupuri (Satara) and Mavla Foundation, Satara. While the gathering of dignitaries was taking place at the venue, the auspicious time for the flag hoisting arrived.

Prof. Milind Joshi of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal hoisted the conference flag. The chief guest of the conference, Public Works Minister Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale and conference president Vishwas Patil were present on this occasion.

On this historic occasion, the President of the 98th Sahitya Sammelan, Dr Tara Bhawalkar, the Working President of the Sammelan, Vinod Kulkarni, the Acting President Sunitaraje Pawar, District Collector Santosh Patil, Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi, senior industrialist Bhalchandra Joshi, along with many literary figures, dignitaries, and office bearers of the All India Sahitya Mahamandal were present in large numbers.

The book exhibition, the main attraction of the conference, was inaugurated by the President of the 98th conference, Dr Tara Bhawalkar. Decorated with thousands of books, this book city is becoming a treasure trove of knowledge for readers.

Various panels touching on various aspects of literature were also inaugurated on this occasion:

The poet section was inaugurated by businessman Bhalchandra Joshi, while the ghazal section was inaugurated by the conference president N. Bhosale. The publication section was inaugurated by the conference president, Vishwas Patil.

Satarkar is ready to welcome the literary figures. In this regard, the welcome chairman Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivendrasinghraje Bhosale welcomed everyone on behalf of Satarkar and said, "Satarkar is ready to welcome the eminent personalities of literature. The administration and all of us are making sincere efforts to ensure that there is no lack of welcome. This gathering will be a crown of honour for Satara."

On this occasion, the president of the conference, Vishwas Patil, said, there is great enthusiasm among the people of Satara for this literary conference. Literary and art lovers have come from all over Maharashtra. Seeing their enthusiasm, we are inspired to work more vigorously. He expressed his confidence that literary and art lovers from Satara and surrounding districts, as well as from all over Maharashtra, will participate in this festival of Sahitya Sharada in large numbers.

Every Satara fan here has expressed confidence that the 99th Satara Literary Conference will be more exciting than the previous literary conferences. The literary, literary, and Marathi lovers present at the conference have inaugurated the conference with great enthusiasm today, including the hoisting of the flag and various programs. This literary conference will be more exciting than all the literary conferences so far.

Very high-quality and high-quality arrangements have been made here. The administration has cooperated a lot in this. While welcoming the guest literary lovers from all over the country and the world, these spontaneous reactions were expressed.

Traditional memories with a bookworm in Satara

The Granth Dindi of the 99th All India Marathi Literature Conference, being held in Satara, awakened the memories of the culture, tradition, and literature of the state of Maharashtra. This Granth Dindi was inaugurated by senior writer Dr Tara Bhawalkar, the welcome chairman of the conference, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale, President of All India Mahamandal Milind Joshi, Acting President Sunitaraje Pawar, District Collector Santosh Patil, Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi, President of Masap Shahupuri Branch Nandkumar Sawant, President of Mavla Foundation Sharad Beble and other dignitaries were present. The Granth Dindi was inaugurated by raising the Shreephal.

The Granth Dindi started from Rajwada. This Granth Dindi was supported by Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale himself. From Satara city, this Granth Dindi proceeded from Rajpath to Powai Naka and from there via Police Kawayat Maidan to Shrimant Chhatrapati Thorle Shahu Maharaj Sahitya Nagri.

Earlier, a procession of welcome chairman Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale, conference president Vishwas Patil, and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Mahamandal president Milind Joshi was taken out in a silver chariot. Students from 55 schools participated in this Granth Dindi.

The students presented attractive paintings on various topics such as environment, tourism in Satara, saint literature, the education movement of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule and the great social reformer Mahatma Phule, the propagation of the saint tradition by Saints Dnyaneshwar and Muktabai.