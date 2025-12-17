 Feasibility Study Underway For ₹7,500-Crore Yerawada-Katraj Twin Tunnel
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Feasibility Study Underway For ₹7,500-Crore Yerawada-Katraj Twin Tunnel | File Photo (Representative Pic)

The recently proposed Yerawada–Katraj twin tunnel project, costing ₹7,500 crore, that would offer a north–south connectivity corridor for Pune, was discussed at a PMRDA meeting recently chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. On Tuesday, Additional Commissioner, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Deepak Singla, confirmed that a feasibility study for the project is currently underway.

The tunnel was among around 220 infrastructure proposals reviewed during the meeting held last week in Nagpur. And the final feasibility study would be placed before the Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA) for final approval

Responding on the development, Singla told ToI, “The project is expected to improve connectivity between Yerwada and Katraj areas of the city, a north-south link.” However, he added that no final call has been taken yet on the project. The proposal has previously triggered intense debate. During earlier meetings, members from PUMTA raised concerns over cost-benefit feasibility, technical and financial feasibility, and environmental impact. 

Officials said that the ongoing feasibility study aims to address these concerns by examining alignment options, construction challenges, traffic projections, and funding models. "The idea is to place all data on the table so that an informed decision can be taken," Singla added. 

If approved, the tunnels would provide a direct underground connectivity bypassing congested arterial roads, potentially easing pressure on Satara Road, Nagar Road, and Shankar Sheth Road. 

Pune BJP Grapples With Aspirants As Opposition Leaders Prepare To Switch Sides
However, Urban planners remained cautious. "Feasibility studies must realistically assess risks, not just project benefits," a PUMTA member told ToI, citing potential geological challenges and escalating costs. 

Officials emphasised that the upcoming PUMTA meeting would be crucial, as the project would only progress to the next stage after the feasibility report is rigorously scrutinised.

