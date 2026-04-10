5 Police Constables Suspended In 3 Days In Pune; 2 For Drunken Misconduct | File Photo

Two police constables deployed to Kalepadal Police Station in Pune have been suspended for allegedly misbehaving with complainants while under the influence of alcohol during duty hours.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Rajkumar Shinde ordered the suspension of constables Sachin Sureshrao Jadhav and Sanjay Ankush Karad following separate incidents of indiscipline.

According to police officials, constable Sanjay Karad, who was posted at Undri Police Chowky, left his duty on March 9 around 2pm without permission. He allegedly consumed alcohol and later arrived at the Kalepadal Police Station premises on a motorcycle. While entering the premises, he reportedly hit a woman complainant sitting on a bench, causing minor injuries. He also engaged in arguments and misbehaved with other complainants present at the station. A medical examination conducted at Sassoon General Hospital confirmed alcohol consumption.

In a separate incident, constable Sachin Jadhav was deployed on special duty on March 21 from 2:30pm to 9pm along with a Police Sub-Inspector at an examination centre in Loni Kalbhor (MIT campus). During a routine inspection at around 6pm by Senior Police Inspector Mansing Patil, Jadhav was allegedly found intoxicated and misbehaving while on duty. His medical test at Sassoon Hospital also confirmed alcohol consumption.

Following these incidents, strict disciplinary action was taken, and both constables have been placed under suspension. Police authorities have reiterated that misconduct and indiscipline, especially under the influence of alcohol while on duty, will not be tolerated.

So far, five police constables have been suspended in the last three days.

Earlier, three constables from Wagholi Police Station were suspended after being found involved in forcing a duo, an engineer and his partner, to transfer ₹10,000 to avoid registration of a case.