₹400 Crore Container Case: Nashik Complainant Alleges Illegal Detention And Assault By Police

Nashik: Sandeep Patil, the complainant who had filed a case regarding an alleged ₹400 crore container theft and kidnapping in the district, has now made serious allegations against the police and is preparing to approach the Bombay High Court seeking justice.



Patil has alleged that he was assaulted, verbally abused, and illegally detained by the police. His accusations have created a major stir.



In this case, it was claimed that a container allegedly carrying old currency notes worth ₹400 crore was stolen from the Chorla Ghat area in Karnataka. Against the backdrop of this alleged robbery, Patil had filed a complaint at Ghoti Police Station, accusing a Mumbai-based builder and others of kidnapping him.



Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the Nashik Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). During the probe, call detail records, location data, CCTV footage, and the claimed sequence of events were thoroughly examined. However, significant discrepancies were found between Patil’s statements and the technical evidence.



The investigation ultimately concluded that no such container theft or kidnapping had actually taken place. Subsequently, the accused in the case were acquitted by the Igatpuri court.



Following these developments, there were demands for an independent inquiry into the entire episode and for action against Patil for allegedly misleading authorities by filing a false complaint.



Meanwhile, Patil has decided to move the Bombay High Court, alleging police assault and attempts to falsely implicate him, and seeking legal relief.