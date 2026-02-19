40 Youths From Mumbai Participate In Inter-District Exchange Programme In Jalgaon

40 youths From Mumbai In Inter-District Youth Exchange Program In Jalgaon | Sourced

Jalgaon: An inter-district youth exchange programme has been organised by Mera Yuva Bharat, Jalgaon, at the University of North Maharashtra from 18 to 24 February 2026. 40 youths from the Mumbai district have participated in this programme, and a welcome programme for the youth was held at the Vidyapith. District Sports Officer Ravindra Naik and Director of National Service Scheme Dr V. M. Rokade were present as the chief guests of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rokade reviewed the traditional folk art and cultural heritage of Jalgaon district and gave information about the literary and social work of Sane Guruji and poetess Bahinabai Chaudhary. In the introduction, District Youth Officer Abhishek Chavare explained the objectives of the Youth Exchange Programme and highlighted the importance of this initiative to enhance inter-district unity, cultural exchange, leadership development and national integration.

Various cultural performances, educational sessions, seminars and field visits will be organised during the programme, and the organisers said that the aim is to strengthen the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” among the youth.

District Sports Officer Naik, while guiding the youth, highlighted the ill effects of mobile addiction and appealed to the youth to prioritise physical fitness, exercise regularly and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Giving information about the rich food culture of the district, he suggested that the students visit the rural areas and get a first-hand experience of agriculture, cropping systems and rural lifestyle. On this occasion, kits were distributed to the participating youth by the dignitaries. Kamlesh Sonawane and Chetan Patil worked hard for the successful organisation of the program.