33,159 Students Enroll in 2,195 ZP Schools in Nanded |

Despite the trend of parents leaning towards private English schools, the administration is expecting that as many as 33,159 students have taken admissions in the first class in 2,195 Zila Parishad schools in Nanded district in the current academic year.

Last year, 32,400 students were admitted to the ZP schools. This year, the number of students has increased by 759. It is due to the innovative ideas and various quality projects implemented by ZP CEO Meenal Karanwal. These projects, along with academic knowledge, also provide knowledge based on practicality and social commitment. Hence, parents are once again getting interested in the ZP schools.

Rise in Admissions

Parents are often lured by the grandeur and the modern facilities provided by private schools. Hence, the government schools, including ZP and corporation schools, get very few admissions. In the past few years, a sharp decline has been recorded in the admissions to these schools.

After gaining charge as the CEO of the Nanded Zila Parishad, Karanwal brought drastic changes in the work procedures and gave preference to increasing the educational quality of the ZP schools. Presently, there are 2,195 ZP schools in the district. Now, various facilities, computers, laboratories, and others have been provided in many ideal schools.

According to a survey conducted by the teachers in the district, as many as 33,159 students, including 16,561 boys and 16,598 girls, have taken admissions this year, informed the ZP primary health department sources.