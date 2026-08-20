3-Year-Old Boy Rescued From Borewell After Two Hours In Parbhani's Kaisadi | Sourced

Parbhani: A three-year-old boy was safely rescued after falling into an uncovered borewell hole while playing at a farm in Kaisadi village of Jintur taluka in Parbhani district on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, farmer Shaikh Nadeem Shaikh Naseem’s son Adhiyan fell into the defunct borewell while the family was working on the farm. He was trapped around 15 feet below the ground.

After the family realised what had happened, nearby farmers and villagers rushed to the spot and alerted the authorities. Two JCB machines were brought in, and a parallel pit was dug alongside the borewell to reach the boy.

Rescuers also used a wooden plank to block the borewell from below and prevent the child from slipping further. Oxygen was supplied through a pipe while the rescue operation was underway.

Officials from the district administration, health department, and other agencies reached the spot to assist in the operation. Two ambulances, JCB machines, and disaster management vehicles were deployed.

After nearly two hours of effort, Adhiyan was pulled out safely at around 3.20pm. He was immediately taken to hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable.

Sub-divisional officer Shailesh Lahoti, tehsildar Sheetal Kacchve, PSI Mahadev Gaikwad, and other officials, along with local residents, assisted in the rescue operation.