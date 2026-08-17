3-Day 'Swadeshi Fashion & Lifestyle Expo 2026' Draws Crowds In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three-day ‘Swadeshi Fashion and Lifestyle Expo 2026’, organised at Sagar Resort in MIDC Chikalthana to provide a marketplace for Indian handicrafts, handlooms and indigenous products, received an enthusiastic response from the public. The exhibition concluded on Sunday.

Artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs and craftspeople from various parts of the country participated in the exhibition, organised from August 14 to 16 in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Traditional handicrafts, handloom textiles and fashion and lifestyle products from various states were the main attractions.

The exhibition featured a range of traditional artworks and textiles, including Madhubani, Pattachitra, Pichhwai, Sohrai, Aipan and Paithani, along with Khadi and jute products. Visitors had an opportunity to witness the craftsmanship of artisans from across the country and purchase products directly from them.

Customers who purchased products worth more than ₹3,000 were also eligible for a lucky draw and received gifts. Visitors expressed their appreciation for the exhibition and said they would welcome similar events in the future.

Organised under the vision of entrepreneur Shikha Ajmera, the expo went beyond shopping, featuring entertainment and skill-building activities, particularly for women and children.

A fashion show, children's talent hunt, workshops on making Ganesh haar and asanas, and a wool rangoli workshop received an enthusiastic response. Musical performances and other cultural programmes further enlivened the exhibition.

Winners of various competitions held during the three-day event were also felicitated with prizes to encourage their participation and talent.