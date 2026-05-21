 3 Accused In Pune Furniture Mall Firing Case Arrested In Haridwar After Interstate Police Operation
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3 Accused In Pune Furniture Mall Firing Case Arrested In Haridwar After Interstate Police Operation

Three men from Haryana’s Sonipat, Rohtak, and Jhajjar were arrested in Haridwar for a firing incident at a furniture mall in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune. The accused allegedly opened fire after a threat call to the owner. No injuries were reported. Investigators are probing possible gang links, including a claimed connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi network.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 21, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
3 Accused In Pune Furniture Mall Firing Case Arrested In Haridwar After Interstate Police Operation
3 Accused In Pune Furniture Mall Firing Case Arrested In Haridwar After Interstate Police Operation | X / PTi

Chandigarh: Three men accused in a firing incident at a furniture mall in Pune were apprehended from Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Wednesday, a Haryana police official said.

The accused hailed from Sonipat, Rohtak and Jhajjar areas of Haryana, he said.

Pune Police has taken their custody. Haryana Police was also involved in the operation, he said over the phone.

He said investigation is underway to determine if they were part of any gang.

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men had allegedly opened fire at a furniture mall in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad area at around 9 pm on Friday, shattering the glass facade of the establishment, a Maharashtra police official had said earlier.

No one was injured in the incident, he had said.

According to the Maharashtra Police, the establishment's owner had reportedly received a threat phone call a few days before the firing, but he had subsequently blocked the number.

After the shooting, the owner was allegedly sent a screenshot of a social media post in which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, they had said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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