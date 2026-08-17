228 Girls From 38 Schools Benefit From Canara Bank Scholarships In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Canara Bank distributed ‘Canara Vidya Jyoti’ scholarships to 228 meritorious girl students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities across 38 schools under its Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Regional Office.

As part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, students from Classes 5 to 7 received ₹3,000 each, while those from Classes 8 to 10 were awarded ₹5,000 each. The scholarship amounts were directly credited to the students’ Canara Bank accounts.

Sharad Bhingare, Assistant Director (Finance), Divisional Commissioner’s Office, attended the programme as chief guest, while Keshavamurthy BV, Regional Head, Canara Bank, presided over the function. Bank officials Bhavesh Das, Pawan Sawale and Sachin, along with VN Vayal, Headmaster of Shri Junnashwar Vidyalaya, Varud, were also present.

Addressing the students, Bhingare stressed the importance of education and encouraged them to pursue their ambitions through determination, hard work and self-reliance.

Keshavamurthy said Canara Bank’s role extended beyond banking services and included supporting the educational development of future generations. He said direct financial assistance would encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education.

Vayal appreciated the initiative, saying such programmes boost the confidence of girl students and motivate them to continue their education.

Scholarship certificates were symbolically presented to students from Shri Junnashwar Vidyalaya, Srujan Primary School, Bidkin, and Sant Eknath Vidyalaya, Chittegaon. Teachers, parents and students from participating schools attended the programme.