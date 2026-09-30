Zurich Kotak General Insurance Joins Dadar Beach Clean-Up, Volunteers Remove Post-Festival Waste To Protect Mumbai Coastline

Zurich Kotak General Insurance joined Project Mumbai’s Dadar Beach clean-up. |

Mumbai: Zurich Kotak General Insurance (ZKGI) joined hands with Project Mumbai’s ‘Jallosh - Clean Coasts’ initiative to undertake a clean-up drive at Dadar Beach, reinforcing its focus on environmental responsibility and community participation.

The initiative was organised as part of efforts to address the waste left behind along Mumbai’s coastline following festive celebrations. Such periods can result in considerable accumulation of discarded material on beaches, making timely clean-up and responsible waste management important for protecting the coastal environment.

Around 30 volunteers from Zurich Kotak General Insurance participated in the drive, including members of the company’s senior management. The volunteers worked together to collect post-festival waste scattered across the beach and help restore cleanliness along the shoreline.

The exercise went beyond simply removing waste from the beach. The collected material was segregated to support responsible disposal, recycling and broader waste-management practices. This approach was aimed at ensuring that recyclable material could be processed appropriately while reducing the amount of waste that could potentially return to the sea or remain along the coastline.

Through its collaboration with Project Mumbai, Zurich Kotak General Insurance sought to turn festive responsibility into meaningful action by encouraging employees to directly participate in an environmental initiative.

The clean-up drive also highlighted the importance of collective action in preserving Mumbai’s coastline, particularly after large-scale celebrations when beaches often require additional attention.

The initiative underlined how corporate participation, volunteer engagement and organised waste-management practices can contribute towards creating cleaner public spaces and healthier coastal ecosystems.

By participating in the ‘Jallosh - Clean Coasts’ campaign, Zurich Kotak General Insurance and its volunteers contributed to efforts aimed at protecting Dadar Beach while promoting greater awareness around responsible waste disposal, recycling and long-term coastal conservation in Mumbai.