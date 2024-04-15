 ZEE's MD & CEO Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Kidney Centre At Breach Candy Hospital
Mumbai: As a responsible corporate citizen, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), in line with its corporate responsibility approach, today inaugurated a Kidney Centre at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. The Centre was inaugurated by ZEE’s MD & CEO, Mr. Punit Goenka and Breach Candy Hospital’s CEO, Dr. Anirudh Kohli.

Breach Candy Hospital has expanded its existing healthcare infrastructure facilities by inaugurating a new tower within the current premises in Mumbai, equipped with best-inclass facilities. ZEE has contributed towards building a state-of-the-art Kidney Centre at the mentioned new tower.

In line with its CSR Policy, approved by the Board, the Company is committed to enhance the nation’s healthcare infrastructure and the above-mentioned support towards building the state-of-the-art Kidney Centre, is a yet another strong step in this direction.

The Kidney Centre has been set up with complete medical compliance and in line with the relevant guidelines, equipped with the following aspects:

1. 11 Beds to provide periodic best-in-class dialysis services to patients.

2. State-of-the-art medical facility equipped to serve 12,000 patients per year.

Commenting on ZEE’s support, Dr. Anirudh Kohli, CEO, Breach Candy Hospital said, "We are grateful to ZEE for the invaluable support provided in launching the specialized Kidney Centre that is located in the new tower of the hospital. By combining the hospital’s medical expertise with ZEE's contribution, we are better positioned to provide comprehensive care to patients suffering from kidney ailments. The collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare solutions to our patients.”

Mr. Punit Goenka, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, ZEE said, “In line with our corporate responsibility approach, we are glad to support Breach Candy Hospital with the new state-of-the-art Kidney Centre having best-in-class facilities. Breach Candy Hospital stands at the helm of the medical community in our Country, and it is an honor for ZEE to be able to support this gem in expanding its existing healthcare facilities. We strongly believe that providing communities with advanced medical facilities will enhance the overall healthcare infrastructure of our Nation and improve the lives of countless individuals.”

As per ZEE’s Corporate Social Responsibility policy, the Company maintains a strong emphasis on its key areas of focus viz Women Empowerment; Protection and Preservation of Arts, Crafts, Culture, National, Heritage & Monuments; Disaster Relief & Recovery; Integrated Rural Development & Initiatives to improve Public Health through Food Quality. As a leading Content Company, ZEE has consistently taken strong steps to enhance the overall healthcare infrastructure of the Country.

