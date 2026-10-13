Zed Black Maker MDPH Eyes Bigger Export Share, Plans Dedicated Manufacturing Facility

Mr Ankit Agrawal Director MDPH and Zed Black Agarbatti with Team Zed Black at Beautyworld Dubai. |

Mumbai: Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), the maker of Zed Black Agarbatti, is looking to expand its international business by entering new markets and diversifying its fragrance portfolio beyond incense products.

The company currently exports to more than 40 countries, with overseas sales contributing around 5 per cent of its overall business.

Exports Record Double-Digit Growth

MDPH said its export business has recorded double-digit annual growth since it began expanding internationally around seven to eight years ago.

Its major export markets include the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Malaysia and Italy.

The company is now exploring opportunities across the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Ankit Agrawal, Director, MDPH, said exports remain a relatively small part of the company's business, leaving considerable scope for expansion.

Expanding Beyond Agarbatti

MDPH is showcasing its wider product portfolio at the 30th edition of Beautyworld Dubai, an international beauty and fragrance exhibition.

The portfolio includes personal perfumes, home fragrances, diffusers, cosmetics, hygiene products and devotional items.

Its Eau de Parfum brand, Blunt Black, includes fragrances such as Velvet Night, French Aqua, Dark Elixir and Neo Aura.

The company is also introducing four fragrances, including Wild Soul, developed with international markets in mind.

New Manufacturing Facility Under Consideration

As part of its expansion strategy, MDPH is evaluating a dedicated export-focused manufacturing facility.

The proposed facility could include additional agarbatti production capacity, ancillary manufacturing operations and a separate perfumery unit.

Anshul Agrawal, Director, MDPH, said the company intends to develop products suited to local consumer preferences rather than merely increasing exports.

The company is also studying international demand for premium fragrances, packaging trends and changing consumer preferences.

Beautyworld Dubai provides an opportunity to connect with overseas buyers as MDPH evaluates its next phase of international growth.